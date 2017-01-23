Traffic stop reveals meth lab

Sheriff Robert Bryan said tips from the community led deputies to patrol the area where the meth lab was found. The one-pot meth lab was discovered at about 6 p.m. during a search of a vehicle initially stopped for a traffic violation in the 6000 block of Tater Peeler Road.

Bryan confirmed the meth lab was active. He said two individuals in the vehicle would be taken to Wilson County Jail and charged with production of meth. The suspects’ identities weren’t immediately available Tuesday evening.

Once deputies discovered the meth lab, the Wilson County meth task force was called in to prepare it for evidence.

“We get a lot of neighborhoods calling and complaining about things like this,” Bryan said. “We were out looking for activity in the area when the traffic stop happened. We appreciate the help from the community.”

Bryan said more information on the incident would be released Tuesday morning.