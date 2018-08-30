Larry Woody's outdoors notebook

Seven archery permits and six gun permits were issued by a computer drawing from 8,450 applicants. A seventh gun permit was raffled off. A total of 22,484 raffle tickets were sold, at $10 per ticket.

A Youth Hunt tag was also issued by computer draw.

None of the selected hunters are from Wilson or adjacent counties.

Since the inaugural hunt was held in 2009, 41 bull elk have been legally harvested, and one illegally.

…

Dove season opens: the first segment of Tennessee’s dove season opens Sept. 1. Regulations and bag limits are unchanged from last year. They are detailed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

Last year approximately 25,000 hunters bagged an estimated 408,500 doves state-wide.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is leasing private-land dove fields. Information is posted on tnwildlife.org

…

Elk watching: An “elk cam” has been set up for viewing elk on an East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area. The cam can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org

…

Friends of NRA: the annual Wilson County Friends of NRA banquet/fundraiser will be held Sept. 22 at Expo Center. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Reloader’s Bench (615-754-7178), The Gun Room (615-453-6030) or from Eddie Kirkus (615-553-8721).

…

Hunter Ed reminder: anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class in order to get a hunting license. Information about the classes, including on-line, is available at tnwildlife.org

A special license, with certain restrictions, is available for those who don’t complete the class in time for hunting season. Detailed information is listed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

…

Life jacket reminder: The search continues for the body of a man who fell off a boat last week on Tims Ford Lake. He reportedly was not wearing a life jacket.

The TWRA reminds boaters that it is wise to wear a life jacket whenever a boat is moving, and is mandatory for youngsters.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 25: squirrel season

Sept. 1: dove season

Sept. 22: Friends of NRA fundraiser

PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big fish or a first fish? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.