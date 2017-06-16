The Hermitage to hold first Jackson-Donelson family reunion

The Jackson-Donelson reunion will be the family’s first organized gathering since 2001 and will commemorate the 250th birthdays of both Jackson and his wife, whose actual birthday is uncertain but is generally attributed to June.

Family members will tour the mansion, view the new introductory film, “Jackson,” and attend a wreath-laying ceremony, among other activities, to celebrate the lives of their presidential ancestors.

The event will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Hermitage at 4580 Rachel’s Lane in Hermitage.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well-preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, the Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. The Hermitage is currently a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with 27 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church and gardens. In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as archaeology and the history of slavery, as well as Andrew Jackson: Born for a Storm, a new state-of-the-art exhibit that delves into the life of Andrew Jackson, including his military and presidential careers, have enriched the site experience for 180,000 visitors annually. The foundation anticipates an increased attendance of more than 200,000 guests for the current fiscal year. For more information, visit thehermitage.com.

Every year on March 15, the birthday and accomplishments of Andrew Jackson – the orphaned son of Irish immigrants who grew up to become a Tennessee pioneer, one of America’s foremost military heroes and political leaders, and the seventh president of the United States – is remembered. Andrew Jackson was born in South Carolina 250 years ago. While he spent his youth in the Carolinas, Tennessee was his adopted home. In 1804, Jackson bought the farm near Nashville that he would name the Hermitage and call home for the rest of his life. He was buried there in 1845.