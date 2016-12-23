Dietitian offers guidelines to avoid holiday weight gain

Jessica Bennett, a Vanderbilt University Medical Center dietitian and certified personal trainer, is frequently asked that question during the holiday season.

“It’s a good idea to eat in a healthy way all year round, but for a lot of people it’s especially challenging during the holidays,” Bennett said. “Fortunately, with a little planning and thought, it’s possible to have a good time, eat well, and still maintain a steady weight through the holidays.”

Bennett’s 10 tips for avoiding holiday weight gain include:

• Don’t skip meals before a party or family dinner – the “saving to splurge” strategy doesn’t usually work in the end.

• Avoid going to a party hungry – have a snack, such as an apple or a handful of nuts.

• At a party or buffet, assess all the food options first and take small servings of food that you really want. Don’t just load up on whatever’s there.

• Taste foods before adding salt – most foods already have plenty of salt.

• Choose a smaller plate if you have a choice.

• Avoid eating standing up – it’s a lot harder to keep track of how much you’ve eaten while on your feet and moving around.

• Make it a point to eat slowly – even put your fork down between bites.

• Watch out for high-calorie beverages. A good way to do this is have water or sparkling water between drinks, and also to dilute juices with water.

• Don’t think you have to eat all the leftovers yourself; share them with family and friends.

• The day of a party or family meal, make it a priority to do something active.