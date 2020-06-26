22 cases, one death added to NET's COVID-19 totals

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case tally climbed by 22 and one death Friday while the statewide case tally hit its second 1,000-plus jump in a week, according to state health data reports.

The Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov) reported that Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington, Johnson, Carter, Greene and Unicoi counties all saw new cases, while Greene County’s death toll rose by one for a total of three.

Washington and Carter counties posted the largest case jumps in the area — six each — bringing their case totals to 118 and 48, respectively. Washington County has seen no deaths during the pandemic.

Hawkins County saw three new cases in Friday’s data, bringing its total to 46 and two deaths. Sullivan County added two cases for a pandemic total of 79 and two deaths, and Johnson County had two more cases for 30 and no deaths. Greene County added two cases for a total of 68 and 3 deaths.

Unicoi County saw one new case in Friday’s data for a total of 53 and no deaths.

Statewide, the total spiked by 1,140 cases and 10 fatalities to 39,444 and 577 deaths. Friday’s case increase was the second 1,000-plus daily jump in June and the third such day since Tennessee declared a pandemic.

Total testing in Tennessee stood at 727,268 Friday, for 10.86% of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 45,747 have been positive for COVID-19 and 696,003 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Friday’s testing results by county stood at:

— Hawkins, 2,747 (59 positive, 2,688 negative) of 56,786 residents or 4.84%

— Sullivan, 6,369 (81 positive, 6,288 negative) of 158,348 or 4.02%

— Washington, 5,976 (141 positive, 5,835 negative) of 129,375 or 4.62%

— Johnson, 2,467 (32 positive, 2,435 negative) of 17,788 or 13.87%

— Carter, 2,562 (49 positive, 2,513 negative) of 56,391 or 4.54%

— Greene, 3,494 (75 positive, 3,419 negative) of 69,069 or 5.01%

— Unicoi, 1,271 (58 positive, 1,213 negative) of 17,883 or 7.11%

In Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District stayed at 49 cases and four deaths Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, Wise County at 27 cases and two deaths, Scott County at nine cases and two deaths and Norton at four cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 60,570 cases and 1,700 deaths Friday — increases of 624 and 25, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 669,361 of 8.63 million state residents, or 7.76%. For nasal swab testing only, 603,870 people have been tested to date, or 6.99%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Friday’s online data, 3,351 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.88%.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 689 of 23,423 or 2.94%

— Norton, 432 of 3,981 or 10.85%

— Wise County, 1,375 of 37,383 or 3.68%

— Scott County, 854 of 21,566 or 3.96%