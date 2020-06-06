Northeast Tennessee posts 17 new COVID-19 cases

Northeast Tennessee saw 17 new COVID-19 cases in Saturday’s state Department of Health report, while Southwest Virginia remained level for a second day.

According to the TDH tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Washington County posted 10 new cases, bringing its pandemic case total to 86 and no deaths. Unicoi County added three cases for a total of 52 cases and no deaths, while Johnson County added two cases for a total of 20 and no deaths.

Sullivan County’s case total rose from 60 to 62, with two deaths during the pandemic.

Three counties saw no increase in COVID-19 cases or related deaths: Hawkins at 34 cases and two deaths, Carter with 19 cases and one death and Greene with 52 cases and two deaths.

Statewide, the TDH on Saturday reported a pandemic total of 26,071 cases and 417 deaths — an increase of 551 cases and nine deaths. The statewide testing rate stood at 7.2% or 491,421 people out of the state’s population of 6.83 million.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday were:

— Hawkins, 1,730 of 56,786 residents or 3.05 percent

— Sullivan, 5,004 of 158,348 or 3.16%

— Washington, 4,343 of 129,375 or 3.36%

— Johnson, 1,992 of 17,788 or 11.2%

— Carter, 1,626 of 56,391 or 2.88%

— Greene, 2,535 of 69,069 or 3.67%

— Unicoi, 633 of 17,883 or 3.54%

The LENOWISCO Health District’s tally on Saturday stayed at 45 cases and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County stood at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County remained at seven cases and two deaths. Lee County and Norton held steady at nine and two cases, respectively, with no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 49,397 cases and 1,460 deaths — increases of 865 and seven, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 414,383 of 8.63 million, or 4.8% of the state’s residents. For nasal swab testing only, 368,857 people have been tested to date, or 4.27%.

Across the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 2,574 residents of the population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 2.98%.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 521 or 2.32%

— Norton, 276 or 6.93%

— Wise County, 1,177 or 3.15%

— Scott County, 600 or 2.78%