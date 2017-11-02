Forum set to discuss the opioid crisis in Middle Tennessee

The Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee will go behind the headlines to learn about the many ways it impacts the region, through the lives of neighbors, friends, mothers, sisters and children, at the annual Women’s Fund Forum set for Nov. 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP.

The Women’s Fund Forum will feature an informative discussion with panelists who will share a range of perspectives that will serve as an introduction to how Middle Tennessee is affected by what’s been called one of “the most consequential preventable public health threats facing the nation.”

Panelists will include:

• Jan Brackett, territory business manager in the addiction division of Alkermes, a biopharmaceutical company.

• Ingrid L.R. Cockhren, founder of LeMai Daisy, which works with companies and organizations that serve children and families, and an adjunct professor at Tennessee State University.

• Anita Wadhwani, investigative reporter with The Tennessean.

• Dr. Michael Warren, deputy commissioner on population health with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Panel moderator Pat Shea, former YWCA CEO and current partner with Shea Advisory Services, will steer the discussion.

The Women’s Fund Forum is free and open to the public. Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis is at 511 Union St., Suite 2700, in Nashville.

Seats may be reserved at t.cfmt.org/womensfundforum.

Begun in 1994 with the vision of improving the lives of women and girls in need throughout Middle Tennessee, the Women’s Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has surpassed the $2.6 million mark as it builds an endowment to support nonprofits working to encourage the achievement of self-sufficiency for women, promote the health and physical well being of women and girls and prevent violence against women and girls.

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter.

The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit cfmt.org.