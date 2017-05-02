Health screenings coming to Lebanon

Screenings can check for plaque buildup level in arteries, cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density, kidney and thyroid function among other things. Screenings help medical professionals determine the individual’s risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions.

The upcoming event is open to the community. The screenings are accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Parking is free.

Packages start at $149, but prices may vary. Consultants will work with individuals to create a package based on age and risk factors. Pre-registration is required.

For more information, call 877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com.