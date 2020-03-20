Hawkins clerk limits three customers to offices, plans drive-thru

ROGERSVILLE — In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Hawkins County Clerk Nancy Davis is in the process of opening a new drive-thru facility in Rogersville to limit contact among customers, and she has also implemented a limit of three customers at a time in both offices.

Business must continue despite the ongoing pandemic, so Davis is keeping her offices open in Rogersville (in the Hawkins County Courthouse Annex), and Church Hill (at the Church Hill City/County building), albeit with limited access.

“With permission of the county mayor, all entrances to the main courthouse and courthouse annex are closed except the glass breezeway entrance,” Davis told the Times News Thursday. “With cooperation of Sheriff (Ronnie) Lawson lending an officer, only three customers at one time are allowed in the county clerk’s office and driver’s license office.”

The glass-enclosed breezeway between the courthouse and courthouse annex has been converted into a waiting room, with a deputy on hand to enforce the three-customer-at-a-time rule.

That rule is in effect for the Church Hill office as well, but Davis is encouraging customers to use the drop box outside both offices or the online renewal service at www.hawkinscountyclerk.com whenever possible.

“Trustee Jim Shanks is allowing me to use his drop boxes outside the annex in Rogersville and one outside lower level of Church Hill City/County building for citizens to drop off a renewal with check, cashier’s check or money order,” Davis said. “No cash please. Those dropped-off renewals will be processed and mailed the next business day.”

As for her proposed drive-thru station in Rogersville, Davis said she is working on a potential partnership with First Community Bank to open an unused drive-thru location at 809 W. Main St. beside the bank’s main branch for renewals in the near future.

Davis said some electronic infrastructure will have to be installed at the proposed drive-thru location, and she also needs state approval to add an office. She hopes to know next week if and when it will be opening.

“I received notice that currently 18 county clerks across the state have closed their offices to the public, but most of those offices have access for the citizens through a drive-thru location,” Davis added.

Davis said she and her staff have worked hard to keep the clerk’s office sanitary for her customers, even before the COVID-19 crisis began.

“Myself and my deputy clerks have been avid hand-washers and sanitizer users for years,” she noted. “We’ve just stepped it up amid this serious threat. Hand-washing, hand sanitizer and gloves, and frequent breaks for my staff. We are working very hard to stay safe and still provide service to the citizens.”