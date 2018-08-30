Watertown council passes budget

The council passed the budget and tax rate on first reading Aug. 21. The budget includes $1.35 million in total expenditures with nearly $290,000 in the general fund, nearly $313,000 allocated to police, nearly $34,000 allocated to fire, about $516,000 allocated to water and sewer and nearly $83,000 allocated to parks and recreation.

Mayor Mike Jennings presented the budget to the council Wednesday with no changes from the previous reading. He said it was balanced and included a little extra money, at least on paper.

Jennings said the budget includes a 35-cent raise for all city employees. There were no changes to water and sewer rates for residents despite the inclusion of the first year of the city’s implementation of state-mandated corrective action at the wastewater treatment plant.

The council also approved the .8822 property tax rate for the city, which didn’t change from the previous year. During discussion of the tax rate, Alderman Brandon Howard asked whether rental properties could be taxed at a commercial rate. Jennings said he wasn’t sure, but he would ask Wilson County Property Assessor Stephen Goodall to get an answer.