According to Wilson County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, Terry Yates, who works in the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office’s court division, was elected to the position June 10 at the organization’s annual meeting.

This marks the first time in the organization’s history a veteran from Wilson County held a state office.

Yates served the last two years as vice president to Barry Rice, of Hendersonville. As president, he will be responsible for the oversight of the 27 Tennessee VVA chapters.