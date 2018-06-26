Mt. Juliet commission passes budget

The biggest amendment added to the budget was $250,000 allocated for a city park at the North Mt. Juliet Road and Division Street intersection near the Music City Star train station.

“For many, many years we’ve been trying to work on our downtown streetscape and create a true downtown,” said Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin. “At one time, everybody remembers Mt. Juliet Road was just a road. We’ve tried to create this downtown synergy.”

According to Martin, the Regional Transport Authority gave the city permission to build a monument wall with a clock-tower feature in the downtown area.

“What’s exciting about that, and I’ve talked to the mayor and commission about this, is that we get to keep the small area that we utilize now for our annual Flags of Honor ceremony,” said Martin. “Even long after they add the parking there for the RTA, we’ll still have that preserved green spot downtown, keeping some beautification we were trying to enhance.”

The commission approved the budget amendment for $250,000 for the park area.

Another budget amendment was an increase in the information technology director’s salary by an additional 5 percent on top of the annual employee raise.

Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty also made a few suggestions, including making employees who had been with the city for less than a month ineligible for a raise, which was approved, although the city doesn’t have any employees who have been there less than a month. He also proposed part-time employees would not be eligible for the raise, but the commission voted down that amendment.

The commission approved the fiscal-year budget unanimously. It will meet July 9 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.