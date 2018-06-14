Civics 101: The duties of Wilson County register of deeds

The original name for the office of register of deeds was recorder of deeds, which is an accurate name for what the office does.

The register of deeds is someone who records and watches over legal documents pertaining to real property. The register of deeds keeps any document that pertains to property filed with the county government since Wilson County came into existence in 1799. There are even original documents signed by Andrew Jackson kept in the Wilson County Courthouse.

In Wilson County, the register of deeds basically acts as the keeper of all documents that pertains to real estate. The office is funded by small payments it receives every time a deed is filed into the system.

According to current Wilson County Register of Deeds John “Bev” Spickard, the office files around 30,000 documents per year.

It is also the office’s responsibility to make sure money from the deeds is deposited into a government account. By state law, money from the deeds must be deposited every three days, but Spickard said he takes it every day just to be safe.

On Aug. 2, Wilson County voters will elect a new register of deeds for the next four years. Spickard chose not to run again after he’s served in the role since 1998. Justin Davis will run against Jackie Murphy for the position. Early voting begins July 13 and ends July 28.

The last day to register to vote in the August election is July 3. Residents can register at wilsonvotes.com or call the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 for more information.