Civics 101: The duties of Wilson County trustee

Trustee is a term often used when dealing with a person’s estate or property like a trust fund or the person who acts as a neutral party between two or more beneficiaries who will eventually reap the benefits.

In a broad sense, a trustee is someone who takes responsibility for certain financial assets in the place of another. Think corporation heads handling the company while stockholders get a share. A trustee is entrusted to guard the property of another.

In Wilson County, The trustee is basically the banker for the county. The trustee accepts bids from banks to get the best interest rate to hold the county’s money.

The trustee’s office also serves as a fee office for the county. It collects fees for other offices that are then deposited and added to the county’s general fund.

The trustee’s office also handles tax payments. The trustee makes sure people in Wilson County pay their taxes on time and sends the paperwork to the IRS for the county.

According to wilsoncountytn.gov, “The Wilson County trustee collects real property, tangible personal property and ad valorem taxes from the general public.”

Real property refers to things unable to move, like land, and anything attached to the land, like a well or crops.

Tangible personal property refers to anything owned by a person that can be moved, like furniture, jewelry, computers, machinery, etc. as long as the item can be touched or felt. That means a possession such as a stock or bond does not fall under this category and would be considered intangible property.

Ad valorem means “according to value” in Latin, and in tax terms most commonly refers to taxes on real estate.

On Aug. 2, Wilson County voters will elect a trustee for the next four years. Incumbent Wilson County Trustee Jim Major since 2006 will face challenger Al Partee Jr. Early voting begins July 13 and ends July 28.

The last day to register to vote in the August election is July 3. Residents can register online at wilsonvotes.com or call the election office at 615-444-0216 for more information.