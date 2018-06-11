Mt. Juliet Commission votes to end tuition reimbursement

The program allowed employees of the city to be reimbursed if they chose to attend a higher education program.

According to Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin, the program wasn’t ended because the city doesn’t support higher education, rather the city simply can’t afford tuition reimbursement for all of its employees.

Commissioner Ray Justice argued in favor of the program, and said it gave city employees the opportunity to seek advancement and education they may not have had access to otherwise.

The ordinance to end the program passed by a 4-1 vote despite Justice’s argument and vote against it.