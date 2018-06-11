logo

Mt. Juliet Commission votes to end tuition reimbursement

Jacob Smith • Jun 11, 2018 at 9:12 PM
The Mt. Juliet City Commission voted to end the city government’s tuition reimbursement program at its meeting Monday night.

The program allowed employees of the city to be reimbursed if they chose to attend a higher education program.

According to Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin, the program wasn’t ended because the city doesn’t support higher education, rather the city simply can’t afford tuition reimbursement for all of its employees.

Commissioner Ray Justice argued in favor of the program, and said it gave city employees the opportunity to seek advancement and education they may not have had access to otherwise.

The ordinance to end the program passed by a 4-1 vote despite Justice’s argument and vote against it.

