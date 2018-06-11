Former Nashville airport employee pleads guilty to mail fraud

Banister, a former telecommunications service manager at the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, was charged by information April 5 with mail fraud after an investigation determined he used his airport credentials to fraudulently order 282 cellphones and sold them to another person for profit.

During the plea hearing, Banister admitted from February 2015 until January 2017, he used his position and purchasing credentials to order the phones, and he personally profited from the scheme. According to court records, the MNAA paid about $134,627 for the cellphones.

At sentencing, Banister faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.