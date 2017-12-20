Council calls brief meeting before Christmas

The first ordinance was a budget amendment that moved $350,000 to be used to cover additional costs of construction for Aviation Boulevard.

The money was moved from the street construction fund balance, as well as the retain earnings section, to the improvements and construction in process section of the budget.

The second ordinance authorized a lease agreement for a corporate aircraft hangar at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. The agreement leases the west side lots A and B to ArmourSales. The Lebanon Airport Commission previously voted to recommend approval of the ordinance.

The last item, a resolution, changed an ordinance from October, which authorized the purchase of equipment for the drainage mitigation department.

The council approved an ordinance in October to authorize the purchase of a tandem dump truck, but the drainage mitigation department felt a used track hoe could serve better in projects for the city than the dump truck.

All three items passed unanimously.

The council will next meet Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.