Man arrested after running from police

Jeffery Dale Penuel, 29, of Mt. Juliet was charged with evading arrest and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license after he ran on foot from an officer who pulled him over at 639 W. Main St. in Lebanon for a light violation.

According to the report, the officer did not chase Penuel because he saw what he believed to be a child in the car, but he did radio the runner out to other units.

The officer checked the name of the driver with the National Crime Information Center and found that he had a revoked driver’s license.

The officer found that the passenger was not a child and he was released with no charges.

Officers caught Penuel on Castle Heights and booked him into the Wilson County Jail on $1,500 bond.