Final tally for special election early voting over 1200

The special election will fill a seat left vacant by Mae Beavers after she decided to resign her position to focus on her run for Tennessee governor.

A total of 111 people cast their ballots Thursday in the special election primaries, which brought the total number of voters to 1220.

Of the 1220 total voters, 836 were Republican and 384 were Democrat.

Candidates for the seat include Mary Alice Carfi, who is running unopposed in the Democrat primary, and Mark Pody, who is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

The primaries Election Day will be Nov. 7. The voted registration deadline ahead of the primaries was Oct. 10. Counties that make up District 17 include Wilson, Cannon, Dekalb, Smith and Macon.

The special General Election will be Dec. 19, and the voter registration deadline is Nov. 20. Early voting for the special General Election will be Nov. 29 through Dec. 14.

Visit wilsoncountyvotes.com for more information.