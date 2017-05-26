Governor signs Tennessee STRONG Act

Haslam was joined by Rep. Tilman Goins, R-Morristown; Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville; and Maj. Gen. Max Haston, Tennessee’s adjutant general.

The Tennessee STRONG Act is the governor’s legislation that provides tuition-free educational opportunities for eligible members of the Tennessee National Guard and supports the Drive to 55 goal to increase the number of Tennesseans with a degree or certificate to 55 percent by 2025.

The Senate passed the bill April 3, and the House passed the legislation April 10 by a vote of 97-0.

The Tennessee STRONG Act creates a four-year pilot program for members of the Tennessee National Guard. Eligible members will qualify for tuition reimbursement toward a first-time bachelor’s degree. The legislation is part of Haslam’s NextTennessee legislative plan aimed at building and sustaining economic growth and the state’s competitiveness for the next generation of Tennesseans.