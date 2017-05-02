Lynn leads town hall to discuss IMPROVE Act

With the Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy Act, the tax on gasoline will increase by 6 cents per gallon in increments over three years, and the tax on diesel will increase by 10 cents per gallon in increments over three years. The last time the gas tax was increased in Tennessee was 1989.

Increased funding will go toward 962 road projects across the state, addressing a $10.5 billion backlog, which includes 10 Wilson County projects that cost a combined total of about $250 million.

The tax on food will be reduced by 20 percent, going from a 5 percent to a 4 percent tax on food items. Lynn said the goal with leveling a tax decrease at the same time as a tax increase is to make the increase pocketbook neutral for citizens.

Lynn, who voted in favor of the IMPROVE Act, said fixing Wilson County roads was among the highest priorities of her constituents.

With the funds from the gas tax going toward road project, it keeps with Tennessee’s history as a pay-as-you-go state, meaning the people who use the roads pay for their maintenance.

“It will impact everyone differently,” Lynn said. “I always use the example of my daughter, a stay-at-home mom. She drives a couple miles down the road to my house, down to Publix, and that’s it. She uses a tank of gas a month. Her husband on the other hand, he uses a tank of gas a week driving to work.”

Lynn said people who do not use the roads often should not be responsible for paying to maintain them. In addition to residents who use the roads, Lynn said a significant amount of tax revenue would come from people who pass through and tourists who visit the state.

The projects will be started within 12 years, Lynn said. Another proposed plan was also revenue neutral, but with a start date of 25 years for some projects.

“We can’t wait that long – we need those roads fixed now,” Lynn said.

About a dozen people were present for Lynn’s town hall meeting Tuesday morning, and several people said they either supported her vote in favor of the IMPROVE Act, or they went in against the IMPROVE Act, but after her town hall explanation, they were in favor of it.

Prior to the approval of the IMPROVE Act, Lynn held nine town hall meetings in Wilson County to get feedback from constituents.

Lynn has two more informational town halls planned for this week. One meeting will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall and another will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Gladeville United Methodist Church.