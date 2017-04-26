Economic group delivers annual report

“The report is really used for different purposes. First, for the local government entities that fund this organization, you need to know what your return on investment is,” said JECDB executive director G.C. Hixson, who said the report also seeks to inform board members, as well as interested prospects, clients and consultants.

Hixson said one of the biggest indicators of growth in the county is the number of homes sold in Wilson County last year. Hixson reported 2,721 homes were sold last year, which marked a 9.6 percent increase from 2015.

“That’s a pretty impressive number,” said Hixson, who noted homes were on the market for an average of 52 days. “We’re right here in a growing community.”

He also pointed to enrollment numbers in Wilson County schools and Cumberland University.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said the school system has about 18,300 students, which is about 560 students more than this time last year. Cumberland University president Paul Stumb said the university would continue to increase its enrollment, as the institute is expected to have about 2,500 students this fall.

Hixson also highlighted the area’s retail growth with the attraction of Panera Bread, Culver’s, Providence Commons, Providence Station, Smile Solutions, Sweet CeCe’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and others.

He also said the construction of Legends Drive in Lebanon and Golden Bear Gateway in Mt. Juliet could have big payoffs for the county.

“We have some opportunities now that this community has never had,” Hixson said.

Hixson and board chairman Caleb Thorne said although the county has seen recent success, they want to make sure the group is performing to community leaders’ standards.

Thorne said the group has discussed sitting down with supporting communities and evaluate what’s happening in each community, how the board could help and what are potential needs.

“It’s probably a good time to listen, because change is happening in the county. Everything may be perfect, but it’s always good to have communication and hear from them,” Thorne said.