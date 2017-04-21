Expansion to begin on senior center

The ceremony will take place May 2 at 2 p.m. at the center at 670 Coles Ferry Pike. The building’s expansion would add about 3,400 square feet to the current 11,000-square-feet building.

Center staff said the building is in need of more space to serve the more than 1,700 active members. Activities at the center include exercise classes, educational programs, corn hole, shuffleboard, Bible study and more.

The expansion will include two large rooms, an expanded kitchen and new bathrooms for the center.

The Lebanon City Council awarded the project to Steed Brothers for $600,000, and the center was been able to raise a portion of the costs through donations, grants and other resources.

The center received $46,694 from the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation last year for the first Give65 Event, a 65-hour online giving event to help nonprofit organizations that serve seniors raise funds.

Pam Wright also donated $100,000 to the center last year in honor of her mother, Esther Alsup.

The council also agreed to use $400,000 from the issuance, sale and payment of water-sewer capital outlay notes for the center’s expansion.