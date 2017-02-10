Legislators file bills before deadline

Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, will sponsors 35 bills this legislative session, with the most prominent aimed at abortion, firearms and marriage.

Beavers is the Senate sponsor for the “Heartbeat Bill” introduced by Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough. The bill would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which usually occurs around five weeks.

The bill would overturn the 1973 Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, which legally permitted abortions until fetal viability, or around 24 weeks.

Beavers also sponsored open carry legislation Van Huss introduced that would allow people to open carry without a permit, but would not allow concealed carry without a permit in the state.

Beavers and Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, sponsor the controversial transgender bathroom bill, which would require students in “public institutions of higher education” to use restrooms and locker room facilities that align with the sex indicated on the student’s original birth certificate.

The duo also sponsors the Tennessee Natural Marriage Defense Act” in their respective houses.

The bill, which challenges the Supreme Court decision on same-sex marriage in 2015, failed to make it out of a House subcommittee last year. Pody also sponsored that bill, which could have cost the state more than $8.5 billion, according to a fiscal note attached to the bill.

The bill called for the rejection of the Obergefell v. Hodges decision handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court giving same sex couples the fundamental right to marry.

Pody, who will sponsor 14 bills this year, will also take aim at the state’s criminal procedure regarding persons cleared by DNA evidence.

Pody’s bill would remove the need for a parole board hearing and governor approval. Under the bill, anyone imprisoned for at least 25 years and that person’s sentence is vacated by a judge due to DNA evidence would be eligible for compensation without input from the parole board or governor.

Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, will also sponsor 14 bills this legislative session.

One bill would provide a sales tax exemption to disabled veterans or their unmarried surviving spouses on sales of food and food ingredients under certain circumstances.