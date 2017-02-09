Pody, Beavers organize Mt. Juliet town hall meeting

Haslam’s IMPROVE Act cuts the sales tax on groceries another half percent ($55 million) to 4.5 percent, while it increases the road user fee or gas tax by 7 cents for a gallon of gas and 12 cents for a gallon of diesel and increases car registration fees by $5 for the average passenger vehicle, which is expected to bring in $278 million in new dollars for Tennessee Department of Transportation projects.

Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, said most leaders agree there’s a need to help fund Tennessee Department of Transportation projects but disagree on the method.

“We’re in agreement that we have to get more money to the transportation fund. We agree it’s underfunded and we want to put more money in there,” said Pody, who said other options have been presented since Haslam’s proposal.

One plan would redirect a quarter of one percent of sales tax directly to the transportation fund, which should create about $291 million of reoccurring money every single year.

Rep. Terri Lynn Wilson, R-Lancaster, said by March 1, all plans will have been heard and committees would begin to make decisions on the appropriate action.

Rep. Mae Beavers, who organized the town hall meeting, said she believes new money would not be needed due to the state’s surplus.

“We need to live within our existing revenues that we’re bringing in right now,” she said.

The meeting became heated once Pody opened the floor up for questions when some protestors believed the group would take questions regarding several bills sponsored by Pody and Beavers.

Pody, however, said the group would only respond to questions relative to the IMPROVE Act and would answer questions regarding bills, including the controversial “bathroom bill” next week.

The meeting came less than 24 hours after Pody and Beavers introduced a bill that states students in “public institutions of higher education” would be required to use restrooms and locker room facilities that align with the sex indicated on the student’s original birth certificate.

The two also sponsor a bill that would define marriage in Tennessee as between a man and woman.

At one point, Mt. Juliet Police officers attempted to calm a demonstrator upset about the legislators’ stance on certain issues. Several marriage equality and civil rights signs and flags flocked the crowd.

Some protesters indicated since the group did not answer questions regarding sponsored bills, the group would contain more protestors in the future. Pody said all constituents would be welcome to the press conference, which he said would take place Tuesday or Wednesday next week in Nashville.