Green wins one-hole playoff to claim Tennessee Junior Am

Almost six hours after his scheduled tee time in the final round of the Tennessee Junior Amateur Championship, Green hoisted the winner’s trophy after playing just one hole of golf.

Constant thunderstorms moving through the area forced the cancellation of the final round and scores reverted back to 36 holes. Green and Matt Copeland were tied at 2-over par following Wednesday’s round.

After the rest of the field left the course on Thursday, Green and Copeland waited around until there was a break in the weather and then went out for a playoff to determine the champion.

Green birdied the first hole when he stuck his approach shot to within three feet and proceeded to sink the putt to claim the title.

“Today we got here and then had to wait about six hours in the clubhouse,” Green said. “We only got to play one hole, but it went well.”

“The first round I played great, only made one bogey all day,” he added of his week at Stones River. “The second day, around the eighth hole I started to realize that par was a really good score with the wind blowing so hard.”

Earlier this month Green won the Tennessee Junior PGA Championship to earn a spot in the National Boys’ Junior PGA, which will be played July 31-Aug. 3 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

Green is a rising senior at Christ Presbyterian School and has already committed to play collegiately at Lipscomb. He won the TSSAA Division II-A high school state individual title for the Lions back in the fall.

“My game has felt good all summer,” Green said. “I’ve been able to find a way, even when it’s not my A game, to shoot a decent number. The rest of the summer I just hope to keep playing well.”

Green and Copeland both turned in a 36-hole total of 2-over, 144.

Green fired a 68 in the opening round and then followed that up with a 76 Wednesday.

Copeland, a Wofford College signee and recent Maryville High School graduate, went 71-73.

Cameron Tankersley, of Clarksville, and Bryce Lewis, of Hendersonville, tied for third, one stroke back. Wyatt Samuels, of Clarksville, Ethan Ray, of Collierville, and Jake Hall, of Knoxville, all shot 146 to tie for fifth.