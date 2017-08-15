Lebanon boys, Wilson Central girls win tri-match

The Blue Devils carded a 312 to Central’s 328 and White House’s 473. The Lady Wildcats shot 172 to Lebanon’s 178 and WHHS’ 231.

Garrett Hughes led Lebanon’s boys with a 74, followed by Mark McDearman’s 78, Ethan Keith’s 79 and Jared Campbell’s 81.

Trey Melvin led Central with a 79, followed by Andrew Lena’s 81, Ty Baker’s 82 and Mason Adcock’s 86.

Meryl Castle carded an 82 and Hannah Roberts a 90 for the Lady Wildcats.

Maggie Anderson led the Lady Devils with an 82 while Briley Vaden notched a 96.