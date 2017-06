The Phoenix finished 22nd at the 23rd annual NAIA Women’s Golf Championships at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., last week, moving up four spots in the second round. Junior Abbey Burgdorf posted rounds of 83-80 and junior Morgan Stuckey shot 86-80 in her two rounds for CU.

Cumberland was ranked between Nos. 21-24 in all five spring editions of the coaches’ top 25 poll.