Phoenix women gain four spots in NAIA Championships

Staff Reports • Updated Jun 3, 2017 at 2:30 PM

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.— Cumberland moved up four spots as a team to 22nd on another inclement-weather filled day at the 23rd annual NAIA Women’s Golf Championships at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on May 25.

Teams completed the second round after a six-and-a-half hour weather delay.

Inclement weather forced delays of the first and second rounds of the tournament, cutting the event after 36 holes to the top 17 teams and 40 individuals plus ties after the completion of the second round Thursday evening. Cumberland improved by 17 shots in the second round, moving up four spots as a team to 22nd.

Junior Abbey Burgdorf tied for 57th in the event after her second-round 80 and junior Morgan Stuckey tied for 72nd, also shooting 80 in the second round, which the Phoenix did on Wednesday morning before the weather postponed play that day.

Junior Savanna Strode tied for 130th after a second-round 86, and freshman Raquel Romero Valverde tied for 133rd, shooting 90 in both rounds. Sophomore Anna Leigh Cleveland tied for 144th, posting an 89 in the second round.

