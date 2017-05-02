Daniel, Polston garner All-Conference honors

All-Mid-South Conference honors take into account all seven rounds in MSC events during the academic year, including the fall and spring invitational tournaments and the conference championships. The two lowest scores are thrown out in determining all-conference accolades.

Daniel placed third at the Mid-South Conference Championships last week, posting the low round of the tournament with a six-under 66 in the second round. The Linden native finished fifth at the MSC Fall Invitational in Mt. Juliet and tied for 22nd at the MSC Spring Invitational in London, Ky.

Polston tied for seventh at the conference tournament and tied for sixth at the MSC Spring Invitational. The Lafayette native tied for 16th at the MSC Fall Invitational. He was a second team All-MSC selection last season for the Phoenix.

Cumberland erased a nine-shot deficit on the final day of the conference tournament to win the event by one stroke, earning an automatic bid in the NAIA Championships set for May 16-19 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Burgdorf earns All-MSC; Williams named Coach of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s Abbey Burgdorf earned first team All-Mid-South Conference honors, Raquel Romero Valverde, Savanna Strode and Morgan Stuckey were named second team All-MSC, Rich Williams was voted co-Coach of the Year and Delaney Lazenby garnered the Champions of Character award for women’s golf, as announced by the league office at the conclusion of last week’s conference tournament.

Burgdorf tied for fifth at last week’s conference tournament with rounds of 80, 77 and 83. The Ashland, Ohio, native placed fourth at the MSC Fall Invitational in Mt. Juliet, and tied for ninth at the MSC Spring Invitational in London, Ky. Burgdorf was a first team All-MSC selection each of the last two years.

Romero Valverde earned co-Freshman of the Year honors with her play this academic year. The Palafrugell, Spain, native did not play in the fall tournament but finished third at the MSC Spring Invitational and tied for 12th at last week’s conference tournament.

Stuckey posted a fourth-place showing at last week’s conference tourney. The Milan native tied for 19th at the MSC Fall Invitational and tied for 12th at the MSC Spring Invitational. This marks the third consecutive season Stuckey has garnered Second Team All-MSC accolades.

Strode finished 23rd at the conference tournament, but the Celina native was 18th at the fall tournament and tied for ninth at the spring event. This is the second straight year Strode has earned second team All-MSC honors.

Williams was voted co-Coach of the Year along with Taylor Riggs from the University of the Cumberlands. Williams led the Phoenix to a third-place finish in the regular season and also third in the conference tournament last week. It is his second Coach of the Year honor in the Mid-South Conference.

Lazenby was named the Champions of Character award winner based on academic and athletic achievement, campus and community leadership, future ambition and demonstration of the five core character values of the NAIA.