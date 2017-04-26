Cumberland rallies to win program’s first MSC men’s golf tournament title

The only other MSC title for the Phoenix men’s golf team came during the regular season of the 2013-14 season.

Cumberland fired a third-round score of 13-over par 301 to finish the conference tournament with a 25-over par 889. The Phoenix edged out Lindsey Wilson after the Blue Raiders finished with a 26-over par 890. Lindsey Wilson was tied for the lead after the first round and had sole possession of the top spot after day two.

Cumberlands posted the lowest round of the day on Wednesday with a 5-over par 293 to climb up a spot and finish third with an 896.

Ben Kendrick of Cumberlands and Lindsey Wilson’s Rasmus Lind finished tied for first after the final round. Kendrick carded the lowest score on day three with a 5-under par 67, while Lind went 1-over par 73 on his final 18, as both players finished at 6-under par 210 for the tournament.

In the sudden-death playoff, Lind landed hits tee shot on the green during the third hole of the playoff, approximately 40-feet away from the pin on the 176-yard par 3, and Kendrick landed his ball on the fringe. Lind three-putted for bogey on the third hole, while Kendrick two-putted from the fringe to record a par and won the playoff and garnered medalist honors.

Following the tournament, Kendrick repeated as MSC Men’s Golfer of the Year, while Lind was named the MSC Freshman of the Year.

Garret Daniel of Cumberland had the lowest round of the tournament during the second day with a 6-under par 66. He finished third overall with a three-day total of 2-under par 214.

Finishing out the team standings was Campbellsville in fourth with an 898 and Georgetown (Ky.) was fifth overall at 914. Pikeville finished in sixth with a score of 942 and Shawnee State rounded out the field with a 947.

With the victories, Cumberland earned the Mid-South’s automatic bid into the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship next month in Silvis, Ill. Kendrick also earned an automatic bid into the national tournament, as an individual, after winning medalist honors.