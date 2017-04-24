Williams shoots 73; Daniel, Polston both at 74 for Phoenix

Only two of the 39 players in the field broke par on a very saturated course, especially off the fairways and greens, after three full days of rain over the weekend. The opening round was delayed two hours this morning to allow the grounds crew time to drain water out of the bunkers and mark other spots on the course covered in water.

Williams tied for second most in the round with 13 pars, including eight with a birdie at the par-5 18th hole to finish the round. The Lafayette native also birdied the par-5 fifth hole, but the birdie came during a stretch of three bogeys in five holes in the middle of the front nine. He is tied for third overall, three strokes behind the leaders, Lindsey Wilson’s Rasmus Lind and Ben Kendrick from the University of the Cumberlands.

Daniel collected two birdies and three bogeys in his first nine holes. The Linden native registered five pars and a birdie at the par-5 14th hole to begin the back nine, getting to even par, but he bogeyed two of the final three holes to shoot two-over 74, tied for sixth and four shots behind the leaders.

Polston stood at one-under through five holes before three straight bogeys, but he birdied the ninth for a 37 on the front nine. The Lafayette native stayed at one-over until a double bogey on the par-4 15th hole, but he birdied No. 17 to finish at two-over 74 as well.

Seniors Zach Kean and Zach Johnson each recorded four-over par 76 on Monday, with three bogeys in the last four holes sending Kean to a 39 on the front nine. The Orlinda native netted two birdies on the back, including at No. 18, but a triple bogey seven on the 16th hole put him at four-over, tied for 12th.

Johnson made seven pars and two bogeys on the first nine and added a birdie at No. 11 along with four more pars to stand at plus-one through 14. The Tampa, Fla., native made a bogey at the 15th and ended the round with a double bogey at No. 18 for the 76, six shots in back of the leaders.

Senior Ian Whittemore collected just two pars and a birdie on a rough opening nine holes, shooting 43. The Lafayette native made a huge correction on the back nine, though, carding one birdie and one bogey and finishing at seven-over 79, tied for 24th.

As a team Cumberland shot 300, good enough for third place among seven teams but just four strokes behind the leaders, Lindsey Wilson and the University of the Cumberlands. The men will tee off on No. 10 on Tuesday, with Williams going first for CU at 8:18 a.m. as an individual and the rest of the team heading out beginning at 9:12 a.m.