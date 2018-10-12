Trousdale County crushes Cascade 48-7

The Yellow Jackets (6-3, 3-1 4-2A) jumped out to a 20-0 lead after one quarter and led 35-0 at halftime against the Warriors (3-5, 1-3).

“I told the kids this morning the best thing after a tough loss is to come out and respond,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “We did a good job tonight of responding the right way and jumped on them.”

Dyson Satterfield opened the scoring with a 48-yard run barely 90 seconds into the game and the Yellow Jackets did not let up.

Quarterback Keyvont Baines threw touchdown passes of 21 and 26 yards, and possibly set a school record with a 97-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

The Trousdale defense got in on the scoring as well when sophomore lineman Mason Basford picked up a loose ball and rumbled 61 yards to the end zone.

The second half began with a running clock under the TSSAA’s mercy rule and the Yellow Jackets emptied their bench as the fourth quarter began.

Baines finished with 104 yards rushing on three carries as seven different players carried the ball for Trousdale County.

“We wanted to come in and work on some things in our perimeter game,” Waggoner said. “We did a good job of getting the ball to some of our playmakers tonight.”

Trousdale County will have its bye next week before ending the regular season at Jackson County on Oct. 26.

“We’ve gone 16 straight weeks – we need a week off,” Waggoner said. “We’ll get some work and get ready to hopefully play the next six weeks.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.

Trousdale Co. 48, Cascade 7

TC 20 15 7 6¾48

C 0 0 0 7¾7

First Quarter

TC—Satterfield 48 run (Chasse kick), 10:23.

TC—Hicks 21 pass from Baines (kick failed), 5:23.

TC—Baines 97 run (Chasse kick), 1:58.

Second Quarter

TC—Satterfield 3 run (Chasse kick), 11:25.

TC—Basford 61 fumble return (Baines run), 4:55.

Third Quarter

TC—Ford 26 pass from Baines (Chasse kick), :52.

Fourth Quarter

C—Phillips 9 run (Chumley kick), 4:15.

TC—Hicks 1 run (kick failed), :28.

TEAM STATISTICS

TC C

First downs 10 8

Rushes-yds 20-258 35-140

C-A-I 7-9-0 3-7-0

Pass yds 76 12

Total yds 334 152

Penalties-yds7-60 6-55

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Trousdale County, Baines 3-104, Satterfield 5-58, Stewart 1-49, Rankins 3-30, Stafford 1-8, Hicks 5-5, Linarez 2-4. Cascade, Phillips 5-47, McDonald 12-45, Singleton 12-44, Hall 4-5, Melson 2-(minus-1).

PASSING—Trousdale County, Baines 6-7-0-76, Rankins 1-2-0-0. Cascade, Melson 3-7-0-12.

RECEIVING—Trousdale County, Hicks 2-35, Chumley 2-9, Ford 1-26, Claiborne 1-6, Linarez 1-0. Cascade, Countes 2-5, Dixon 1-7.