Commanders roar past King’s 63-14

The Commanders scored five first-quarter touchdowns to take any suspense out of the contest and offer an opportunity to look at the standings where Friendship is 5-0, 6-2 for the season. FCS will travel to Murfreesboro to play at Middle Tennessee Christian at 7 p.m. next Friday for the region championship, which would bring the Commanders back to Pirtle Field for a possible two playoff games next month.

Dorian Champion got Friendship off to a fast start with a 21-yard touchdown run. He added a 44-yard scoring run in the second quarter and capped the scoring with a 70-yard kickoff return in the fourth.

Justin Seagraves scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards in the first quarter and 17 in the third.

Receiver Camden Hayslip caught a 75-yard TD pass from quarterback Braden Reece.

Linebacker Ernie Gallatin returned an interception 23 yards to the house to end the first quarter. Friendship got another pick-six from linebacker Cade Holcombe, this one returned 95 yards for a 56-7 bulge going into halftime.

King’s, still looking for its first win of the season, scored on a 14-yard pass in the second quarter and an 11-yarder in the fourth.

Friendship Christian 62, King’s Academy 14

Friendship 35 21 0 6—62

King’s Academy 0 7 0 7—14

First Quarter

FC—Champion 22 run (conversion failed), 10:28.

FC—Seagraves 3 run (Champion run), 7:43.

FC—Seagraves 11 run (Robinson run), 5:21.

FC—Hayslip 75 pass from Reece (kick failed), 2:37.

FC—Gallatin interception return (Eskew kick), 1:30.

Second Quarter

KA—Tilley 14 pass from Blair (Izumi kick), 8:14.

FC—Champion 44 run (Eskew kick), 6:33.

FC—Seagraves 18 run (Eskew kick), 3:53.

FC—Holcombe 95 interception return (Eskew kick), :00.

Fourth Quarter

KA—Gagne 10 pass from Blair (Izumi kick), 7:18.

FC—Champion 70 kick return (Eskew kick), 6:55.

Team Statistics

KA FC

Rushes-Yards 26-3424-191

Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-29-2 4-6-0

Passing Yards 118 106

Fumbles-Lost1-1 0-0

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Friendship, Robinson 4-65, Champion 2-65, Seagraves 7-60, Kane 4-9, Reece 1-5, Martin 4-4, Gaines 1-(-17). King’s Academy, Whaley 9-12, Tilley 1-0, Blair 9-(-12).

PASSING—Friendship, Reece 2-3-107, Gaines 3-3-(-1). King’s Academy, Blair 16-25-105.

RECEIVING—Friendship, Hayslip 1-75, Holcombe 1-32, Graves 1-2, Kane 2-(-3). King’s Academy, Tilley 9-57, Gagne 4-36.