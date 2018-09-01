Phoenix boot Union in OT

Sean Kline, who was short on a long field-goal try which was negated by a Union timeout in the final seconds of regulation, got another chance in overtime and nailed a 35-yarder with plenty to spare.

Cumberland had to start overtime from the 40-yard line following a personal foul to end regulation. It was part of a 200-yard penalty day on 17 flags.

“We can’t play like we did,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said following his Nokes-Lasater debut evened the Phoenix’s record at 1-1. “We had 200 yards in penalties, and that’s inexcusable. One drive we had in the third quarter, I think we drove it 200 yards back and forth. I know we had it for eight minutes and covered 10 yards. We kept covering the same 10 yards.

“It’s a credit to our kids and just that never-give-up and don’t-let-your-teammate-down attitude, and it paid off.”

Union jumped to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter following two Cumberland turnovers. But the Phoenix got those back on a 53-yard fumble return by linebacker Jace Capps and a 55-yarder by former Lebanon High defensive end Justin Brown.

The teams traded touchdown passes to go into halftime tied 21-21.

Cumberland’s only regulation lead came on Dezmon Huntley’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Ian Hafner for a 28-21 advantage late in the third quarter. Huntley, who hit 12 of 23 passes for 209 yards, earlier found Kimlee North for the halftime tie.

Union quarterback Kendrick Furness, who withstood nine sacks for 38 yards in losses, to complete 21 of 34 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns, found Tyler Toombs deep behind the CU secondary for a 72-yard tying touchdown early in the fourth for a 28-28 deadlock. He earlier flipped a 5-yard score to Toombs to break the 14-14 tie late in the first half. He also threw 38-yards to Jermaine Buchannon for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

But Cumberland intercepted Furness twice, with Champ Leddon getting him in regulation. Aaron White sacked him three times and Brown twice.

“The defense in the last game played well enough to win and they durned sure did when they needed to step up, we can’t ask - with us running the option and working out some kinks - you can’t ask for a better defensive group because as long as we play defense, we got a shot,” Mathis said. “Our defensive line played lights out today.

“When they can pin their ears back and put pressure on that quarterback - if he didn’t have pressure, he was a pretty good quarterback - but those kids pinning their ears back and getting after it, it makes life difficult for that quarterback.”

Before the game, the rechristened Phoenix band marched from campus to Nokes-Lasater. During the pregame show, the school’s new mascot, Felix the Phoenix, made his introduction to the crowd listed at 3,001 spectators.

“I’m just happy and proud to be at Lebanon, Tenn., and Cumberland University,” Mathis said. “The atmosphere here is big-time. The show they put on, the tailgate, the pregame, the band marching over from campus, they do that over at UT and other places. They made this a special place. I’m so fortunate and happy to be here and love it.”

Cumberland will hit the road for the next two weeks, starting at 6 p.m. this coming Saturday at Arkansas-Pine Bluff for the Phoenix’s money game.

Cumberland 31, Union 28, overtime

Union 6 15 0 7 0—28

Cumberland 0 21 7 0 3—31

First quarter

Union—Izayah Riettie 1 run (run failed), 5:52.

Second quarter

Union—Jermaine Buchannon 38 pass from Kendrick Furness (T.K. Hill run), 10:55.

Cumberland—Jace Capps 53 fumble return (Sean Kline kick), 9:50.

Cumberland—Justin Brown 55 fumble return (Kline kick), 6:30.

Union—Tyler Toombs 5 pass from Furness (Seth Burke kick), 2:56.

Cumberland—Kimlee North 47 pass from Dezmon Huntley (Kline kick), 1:04.

Third quarter

Cumberland—Ian Hafner 31 pass from Huntley (Kline kick), 1:40.

Fourth quarter

Union—Toombs 72 pass from Furness (Burke kick), 12:18.

Overtime

Cumberland—Kline 35 FG.

Team statistics

Union Cumb

First downs 22 13

—Rushing 9 7

—Passing 8 6

—Penalty 5 0

Rushes-yards 45-72 46-145

Passing yards 253 209

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 21-35-2 12-24-0

Punts-avg. 3-50.7 4-44.8

Penalties-yards 6-33 17-200

Fumbles-lost 3-2 7-4

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Union: Izayah Riettie 20-70, T.K. Hill 20-14, Chris Jones 1-1, Kendruck Furness 22-(-13). Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 7-63, Telvin Rucker 13-36, Joseph Rushin 8-22, Luke Turner 5-11, Jawan Grey 5-8, Kendall Johnson 5-5, Kimlee North 3-0.

PASSING—Union: Kendrick Furness 21-34-2—253, Brad Elkins 0-1-0—0. Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 12-23-0—209, Team 0-1-0—0.

RECEIVING—Union: Tyler Toombs 6-119, Jermaine Buchannon 3-49, Brad Elkins 3-19, Izayah Riettie 3-13, Darrian Patterson 2-13, Dalton Edwards 2-10, T.K. Hill 1-22, Ke’Yondre Bledsoe 1-8.