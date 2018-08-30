Lebanon-Mt. Juliet highlights region openers

Now, the Blue Devils and Golden Bears each have a couple of games under their belt. In fact, both have a couple of wins, giving them plenty of momentum as they head into a televised Week 3 clash at Mel Brown Athletic Complex.

But it’s a big week for every team except idle Mt. Juliet Christian as region play kicks off.

Lebanon at Mt. Juliet

Both teams are 2-0 going into this “Friday Night Rivals” game on MyTV30 and Blue Devil Nation is especially fired up for this one as Lebanon seeks to break a decade-long losing streak to the rivals from West Wilson.

Second-year Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said he has picked up on the increased vibe around school.

“It’s good to play in games that mean something,” Gentry said. “They’re the defending region champs.It’s good for the game to mean something rather than people saying ‘it’s the same ol’ Lebanon’.

“It’s good for our kids. That’s one of the things we set out to do was to fight for the respect Lebanon deserves. It’s good people are talking and notice the kids are working hard and the staff is working hard and seeing the fruits of our labor.”

The Blue Devils are 2-0 following 16-12 and 16-8 wins. Mt. Juliet has outscored its two opponents 98-0 and unchallenged in the fourth quarter.

“Defensively, they’re holding their own just fine,” Perry said of the Blue Devils. “They’re doing a good job with getting people in the right places. You can get a lot done in high school if you get lined up right, and they’re doing that.”

Would Lebanon have an advantage in a close game late?

“The longer we play with them, the more confident I feel we’ll be,” Gentry said. “I’d love to get into the fourth quarter with a chance to win.

“We just want to play our best game and see what happens.”

Perry wants to see how his Bears handle a close game late.

“I do think last week helped us to some degree because we got almost there,” Perry said of the 35-0 win over John Overton. “We had to chip away a little bit more, and we had more situational things we didn’t get, even last year early on, we didn’t get to see a two-minute offense, we didn’t get to see a punt going in, a field goal, some of these situations a closer football game requires.

“It is a concern. But you kind of fall back on the level of your training. Luckily, we have (strength and conditioning coach) Curtis Grah in charge of things. We feel pretty good about our conditioning.”

The Golden Bears have won 12 of their last 13 games dating to the start of last season, including nine shutouts.

“Got a lot of speed,” Gentry said of the Bears. “They’re big and strong. (You) can tell they’ve been in the weight room. Very talented football team. They’re good in all three phases.”

“They do a great job with their formations offensively and get you confused, get you misaligned, get plus-one on you,” Perry said. “I think they do that, smartly, to get their athletes in space. And they have a ton of them. Obviously, (quarterback) Chandler Crite sets the table for them. Tremendous athlete. Except for this week, I really like what they’re doing offensively.”

Take the rivalry factor out. This is the Region 4-6A opener for both teams. Five of the final eight games will determine the playoff destiny of the top four who qualify for postseason play and the bottom two who will be left out.

“This one has implications on down the road,” Gentry said. “We’d like to get off to a region start with a god foot forward.

“Mt. Juliet is the measuring stick.”

“You don’t dismiss (the rivalry) because it’s extremely important to both communities,” Perry said. “But at the end of the day, you remind the kids that you’re going to wake up Saturday morning 1-0 or 0-1. Half the region’s going to be tied for first and the other half will be tied for last. That’s easy math.”

Gentry said the Blue Devils were healthy as of Monday. Perry said a few backup Bears will probably won’t be ready to return to action this week.

“We’re about as healthy as we can be,” Gentry said. “Hopefully, we’ll be all right. Everytime I say that, someone gets banged up in practice. Knock on wood.”

Rossview at Wilson Central

The Hawks are 1-1 going into this Region 4-6A opener. They followed a 35-17 loss to Clarksville with a 31-26 triumph over Christian County (Ky.).

“They are very athletic,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said. “They got athletes all over the field, starting with the running back (Johnathan Coffee).”

Dedman also mentioned wide receivers Kayden Miller, Alshon Davis and Strati Young.

“They do a really good job running their offense,” Dedman said.

Rossview runs a 3-4 defense.

“It starts with the D-linemen,” said Dedman, specifically mentioning noseguard Connor Huff (6-foot-0, 285 pounds). “Their linebackers run to the ball really well. They whole defense, they all run really well.”

Central is 0-2, coming off a 48-7 loss to Smyrna last week. Dedman said the Wildcats have bounced back, at least in practice.

“Our attention span has been very good in practice this week on both sides of the ball,” Dedman said. “We got to get positive things going early.”

Dedman said everyone who played last week should be available this time as well.

Watertown at Trousdale County

The Purple Tigers defeated two region champions last season (Gordonsville and Smith County), but lost to their own league champ, Trousdale County, which kept Watertown from its first title since 1985.

If Watertown/Gordonsville is like Tennessee/Alabama, then WHS/Trousdale County is like UT/Florida in that the winner has the upper hand in the division/region race even though 70 percent of the season remains.

“It’s a big game,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “Winner definitely has control of the region.

“The loser is going to have to win out, win the rest of the region games if they want to host. Winner is definitely in control.”

The Purple Tigers have seemingly been firing on all cylinders in winning their first two games 109-15. Trousdale County is trying to win the rubber game against Wilson County after a close loss to Lebanon and a tight win at Friendship Christian. The Yellow Jackets have outscored their opponents 39-37.

“Defensively, you’re going to see anywhere from a 50 to a 40 look, depending on what formations you give them,” Webster said of the Jackets. “Offensively, they’re trying to get you with formations. They’re in the gun. They’re pretty much trying to formation you and trying to run the ball.

“Got some size, got some speed. We’re going to try to take what they give us. If we have to throw it, we’ll throw it. If we can run it, we will.”

Webster said the Tigers were healthy at the first of the week.

Grace Baptist at Friendship Christian

The Commanders are licking their wounds from last week’s 27-21 loss to Trousdale County, which ended Friendship’s record-tying 14-game winning streak (matching the 2006 run of 14 straight before losing the BlueCross Bowl). But even though last week was a rivalry game, this one if the East Region opener.

“This is where it starts,” Commander coach John McNeal said. “We told the players this is the one that starts to make the difference. The district play is the most important. Hope you’ve learned something in the other games to help you in these games.

“(Last week) was a good game. It wasn’t like anyone dominated either one. It could have gone either way. I’ve always said this, ‘Winning doesn’t show what kind of kids you have, losing does’. That’s what we’ll see this week.”

Grace is 1-0 following a 56-0 win over Sale Creek. The Golden Eagles’ Week 1 game with Lookout Valley was called a no-contest when bad weather halted their matchup during with the teams tied 21-21 in the second quarter.

“They got everybody back,” McNeal said of the Eagles, who went 4-7 last year, including a 41-7 loss to Friendship in Chattanooga. “They got the quarterback (Cade Tinsley) and running back (Ross Adams) back. I thought they were very good last year. They got 16 seniors.

“They use many different ways they run the quarterback - zone read, option - just about any way you can get the quarterback running the ball.

“It’s a good all-around football team.”

The Eagles run a 50 defense, McNeal said.

“Thay play hard,” McNeal said.

Schedule note: This game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff, 30 minutes earlier than normal for a Friendship home game in August and September. Though most teams now kick off at 7, McNeal’s policy in recent seasons has been to start at 7:30 due to possible heat concerns before moving up to 7 in October. The earlier kickoff might be a concession for the Eagles, who are traveling from Chattanooga in the Eastern Time Zone. McNeal had requested, and received, a 7:30 p.m. kickoff for the opener at Liberty Tech due to the long travel to Jackson.

Week 3 games

FRIDAY

LEBANON at MT. JULIET

Rossview at WILSON CENTRAL

WATERTOWN at Trousdale County

Grace Baptist at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN

All kickoffs at 7 p.m.