Price named to state sports writer’s All-State team

Price was also an All-Region 4-2A selection and was named league most valuable player this season.
“Heath has natural talent when he’s on the football field,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster. “Teams schemed away from him on defense and try to scheme to stop him on offense. He’s very deserving of this award.”
Price finished the year with 1,399 total yards, which included 846 yards receiving on 50 catches, 108 yards rushing and 108 yards passing. He racked up 116 total points, including 19 touchdowns.
The Purple Tigers finished the season at 9-3 overall and 4-1 in the region.
TSWA All-State Football
The TSWA All-State football team for Class 1A and Class 2A includes:
Class 2A
OFFENSE
QB – Ethan Cobb, Eagleville
QB – Gavin Stanfield, Waverly Central
RB – Tre Davidson, Columbia Academy
RB – Trey Jones, Union City
WR – Graham Hatcher, Eagleville
WR – Heath Price, Watertown
WR – Trey Tidwell, Waverly Central
OL – Andrew Foster, Scotts Hill
OL – Caleb Garrett, Rockwood
OL – Josh Hill, Forrest
OL – Austin Jernigan, Union City
OL – Colton Quick, Union City
ATH – Keyvont Baines, Trousdale Co.
K – Noah Holsinger, Trinity Christian
DEFENSE
DL – Marvin Cliff, Peabody
DL – Jake Gregory, Trousdale Co.
DL –Khance Hill, Peabody
DL – Tracey Justice, Tyner
LB – Joshua Cook, Columbia Aca.
LB – Jawan Elston, Tyner
LB – Josiah Millsaps, Tellico Plains
LB – Michael Punzalan, Jackson Co.
DB – Jaylen Bowens, Tyner
DB – Rush Lansdell, Columbia Aca.
DB – Zander Price, Rockwood
DB – Jacob Saylors, Marion County
ATH – Aaron Swafford, Meigs Co.
P – Gabe Boring, Bledsoe County
Class 1A
OFFENSE
QB – Bryce Hanley, Greenback
QB – Parker McKinney, Coalfield
RB – Braxton Givens, Gordonsville
RB – Dezmond Johnson, Lake Co.
WR – Blake Isaacs, Unaka
WR – Michael Lowe, Coalfield
WR – Paul Todd, Hillcrest
OL – Derrell Bailey, Greenback
OL – Hayden Branham, South Pittsburg
OL – Brice Dunkleman, Cornersville
OL – Jake Kilby, Coalfield
OL – Blake Thompson, Collinwood
ATH – Austin Amor, Franklin Grace Chr.
K – Creed Ramsey, Greenback
DEFENSE
DL – Ethan Beasley, Mt. Pleasant
DL – Reese Plemons, Greenback
DL – Brock Powers, Cornersville
LB – Breeden Gilbert, Greenback
LB – Drake Miklas, Coalfield
LB – Hudson Nanney, Dresden
LB – James Nobles, Lake County
LB – Garrett Raulston, South Pittsburg
DB – Avery Davis, Wayne County
DB – Brandon Moore, Fayetteville
DB – Hudson Petty, Whitwell
DB – Eli Woodard, Cornersville
ATH – Kade Pearson, Huntingdon
P – Kolbe McMahon, Cornersville