Davidson Academy slips past Saints

Davidson Academy took control early as the Mt. Juliet Christian found itself in a 14-point hole less than 4 minutes into the second round matchup. Mr. Football semifinalist Da’joun Hewitt started the scoring blitz for the Bears with a 7-yard score following a 48-yard rushing gain.

Quarterback Stone Norton found Jared Vetetoe about a minute later with a 24-yard scoring strike following a Mt. Juliet Christian fumble on the kickoff.

Davidson Academy looked to extend the lead at the end of the first quarter but missed the 34-yard field goal attempt.

Mt. Juliet Christian opened up the second quarter with a score of its own as quarterback Alex Pitman snuck into the end zone on the quarterback keeper from a yard out. Pitman’s 68-yard pass to Trent Graves set up the score.

Carter Branim cut the Bears’ lead to four when he chipped in a 25-yard field goal with 4:16 remaining in the half for the Saints, following an interception return by Graves.

The Saints took the 17-14 halftime lead after Pitman found Caylor Bates on fourth down from the one yard line.

Both teams traded scores in the third quarter, starting with a 38-yard scoring toss from Pitman to Logan Collier three minutes into the third frame. Hewitt rushed 39 yards six minutes later for the Bears’ lone score of the quarter.

Mt. Juliet Christian entered the fourth quarter with a three-point lead at 24-21.

Neither team garnered a first down in the final quarter until the Bears’ second possession of the quarter, which ended in a 4-yard scoring run from Hewitt.

The Saints threatened to score with five minutes left in the contest before a fumble sealed the win for Davidson Academy.

Mt. Juliet Christian finished the 2017 campaign with an 8-4 record.

Mt. Juliet Christian 24, Davidson Academy 28

MJ 0 17 7 0—24

DA 14 0 7 7—28

First Quarter

DA—Hewitt 7 run, (Bess kick), 9:24

DA—Vetetoe 18 pass from Norton (Bess kick) 8:04

Second Quarter

MJ—Pitman 1 run, (Branim kick), 10:32

MJ—Branim 25 kick, 4:16

MJ—Bates 1 pass from Pitman (Branim kick) :05

Third Quarter

MJ—Collier 38 pass from Pitman (Branim kick) 9:00

DA—Hewitt 39 run, (Bess kick), 3:09

Fourth Quarter

DA—Hewitt 4 run, (Bess kick), 6:45

Team Statistics

MJ DA

First Downs 14 19

Rushes-yards 24-48 34-212

Passing yards 262 104

Return yards 55 45

Comp.-Att. 15-25 10-19

Punts-yards 5-91 4-122

Penalties-Yards 9-45 7-60

Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Mt. Juliet Christian, Hylick 15-50, Cox 2-6, Pitman 7-(-9). Davidson, Hewitt 27-217, Norton 7-(-5).

PASSING—Mt. Juliet Christian, Pitman 15-25-262. Davidson, Stone 10-19-104.

RECEIVING—Mt. Juliet Christian, Collier 8-170, Graves 3-82, Bates 2-8, Hylick 2-2. Davidson, Vetotoe 3-31, Switzer 2-23, Swann 1-5, Smiley 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Davidson, Bess 34, 37.