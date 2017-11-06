Big plays hurt Phoenix in 52-34 loss

The Phoenix (6-4, 1-3 Mid-South Bluegrass) tied the game at 14 with 10:31 left in the second quarter before the Tigers (7-1, 4-1) scored three times before the half, all touchdown passes from Hunter Brown. Campbellsville added two TDs and a field goal in the third quarter, running out to a 52-14 advantage.

Huntley tossed scoring passes of 76, 84 and 60 yards in the final 18 minutes to Luke Turner, Ian Hafner and Denarius Toliver. Cumberland rushed for a season-low 94 yards on 33 carries, unable to sustain drives and keep the Tigers’ offense off the field.

Brown completed 33-of-51 passes for 528 yards and six touchdowns, five of those in the first half. Keanu Young caught 10 balls for 185 yards and three TDs and Kendon Young added five receptions for 107 yards and two scores.

Campbellsville took the opening drive of the contest 45 yards to the CU26, but Jeremy Williams stepped in front of a Brown pass for his first interception of the season. Huntley completed a 35-yard pass to Hafner on the first play of the ensuing drive and a 10-yard pass to Marcus Bryson converted a third down.

Kendall Johnson’s 14-yard catch and a facemask penalty moved the ball to the Tigers’ four-yard line and Huntley got the last four yards for a 7-0 CU lead.

Campbellsville tied the game at seven late in the opening period, with Brown connecting on a 40-yard completion to Zerric Willis, knotting the contest at seven with 3:01 remaining in the period.

The Phoenix drove 50 yards on its next possession, with Huntley converting a third down with a pass to Toliver and Joseph Rushin rushing 12 yards on a fake punt for another first down to the Campbellsville 34. Huntley rushed to the 20 and a nine-yard completion to Bryson set-up CU with 1st-and-goal at the seven.

An errant snap pushed the ball back to the nine and Huntley was sacked on the next play, with Jacaree Caldwell making the initial hit and Dillon Day forcing a fumble as Huntley was going to the ground. Deandre Hollis scooped up the fumble and returned it for a touchdown, but an illegal block behind the play against Huntley put the ball back at the Tigers 35.

No matter, as Brown hit Kendon Young for a short pass and he turned that into a 65-yard touchdown pass and a 14-7 lead for the home team.

The Phoenix answered with a four-play, 59-yard scoring drive, with Kimlee North rushing for 12 yards and Ladarius Rodgers making a 16-yard catch. Johnson then went 31 yards on a shuttle pass for the score, evening the contest at 14 with 10:31 left in the second quarter.

Big plays continued to hurt Cumberland, with Brown connecting to Keanu Young for a 75-yard TD on the third play of the ensuing drive, Young catching the ball through the hands of defender Terry Tiller.

Campbellsville scored again on a five-play, 90-yard drive starting with a 40-yard completion to Willis. Four plays later Brown tossed a three-yard TD to Keanu Young, extending the Tigers advantage to 28-14.

Campbellsville forced the fourth punt of the half, giving its offense another chance before intermission and they took advantage. Jordan Brown made a 26-yard catch and three plays later Keanu Young took a swing pass to the right and went 23 yards for the score, making it 35-14 at the half.

Brown completed 20-of-26 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns in the first 30 minutes. Huntley was an efficient 12-of-20 (with at least one drop) for 161 yards and one TD but the Tigers bottled up the running attack, holding the Phoenix to just 95 yards on 25 carries.

Brown’s 50-yard TD run to open the third quarter continued the scoring run for the Tigers, who got a 34-yard field goal from Bradley Bates and then a seven-yard TD run from Wade Holtsclaw, capping a nine-play, 58-yard drive for a 52-14 Campbellsville lead with 2:27 left in the period.

Huntley hit Luke Turner over the middle and the redshirt freshman from Watertown rumbled 76 yards for a TD on the ensuing Cumberland possession. Early in the fourth quarter Huntley hit a deep pass to Ian Hafner for an 84-yard touchdown, cutting the Tigers lead to 52-27. Toliver’s 60-yard scoring pass came at 6:52, but it was too little, too late for the Phoenix.

Cumberland will end the season next Saturday at home for Senior Day against Kentucky Christian at 1:30 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field.

Campbellsville 58, Cumberland 34

Cumberland 7 7 7 13—34

Campbellsville 7 28 17 6—58

First quarter

Cumberland—Dezmon Huntley 4 run (Pablo D. Travecedo kick), 8:42.

Campbellsville—Zerric Willis 40 pass from Hunter Brown (Bradley Bates kick), 3:01.

Second quarter

Campbellsville—Kendon Young 65 pass from Brown (Bates kick), 12:08.

Cumberland—Kendall Johnson 31 pass from Huntley (Travecedo kick), 10:31.

Campbellsville—Keanu Young 75 pass from Brown (Bates kick), 10:11.

Campbellsville—Young 11 pass from Brown (Bates kick), 4:45.

Campbellsville—Young 23 pass from Brown (Bates kick), 1:45.

Third quarter

Campbellsville—Jordan Brown 50 run (Bates kick), 10:57.

Campbellsville—Bates 34 FG, 7:33.

Campbellsville—Wade Holtsclaw 7 run (Bates kick), 2:27.

Cumberland—Luke Turner 76 pass from Huntley (Travecedo kick), 2:07.

Fourth quarter

Cumberland—Ian Hafner 84 pass from Huntley (pass failed), 12:58.

Campbellsville—Kendon Young 4 pass from Brown (kick failed), 7:06.

Cumberland—Denarius Toliver 60 pass from Huntley (Travecedo kick), 6:52.

Team statistics

Cumb Camp

First downs 20 35

—Rushing 6 12

—Passing 12 19

—Penalty 2 4

Rushes-yards 33-94 41-218

Passing yards 391 528

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-33-1 33-51-1

Punts-avg. 7-29.1 4-32.0

Penalties-yards 4-38 8-87

Fumbles-lost 4-1 0-0

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 10-35, Kimlee North 6-29, Kendall Johnson 2-16, Joseph Rushin 1-12, Kris Parker 7-6, Team 1-(-2), Telvin Rucker 6-(-2). Campbellsville: Ty’Jay Lee 17-74, Elmer Barron 8-53, Zerric Willis 2-51, Kendon Young 6-34, Jaquis Davis 1-17, Keanu Young 1-17, Cruise Coulter 3-(-6), Ray Coleman 3-(-22).

PASSING—Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 17-33-1—391. Campbellsville: Ray Coleman 33-51-1—528.

RECEIVING—Cumberland: Ian Hafner 3-129, Denerius Toliver 3-87, Luke Turner 1-76, Kendall Johnson 3-49, Ladarius Rodgers 2-19, Marcus Bryson 2-19, DeAnthony Patrick 1-10, Kimlee North 2-2. Campbellsville: Kendon Young 10-185, Keanu Young 5-107, Jaquis Davis 4-98, Zerric Willis 6-84, Ty’Jay Lee 4-24, Elmer Barron 2-20, Matthew Taylor 1-7, Hunter Brown 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.