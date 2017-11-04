Saturday Morning Quarterback

It’s the same for high school football fans in November.

From Memphis to Mountain City, from Reelfoot Lake to the Ocoee River, Tennessee high school football nation began its annual ritual of heart-pounding, nail-biting playoff action Friday night.

It’s the culmination of months, years even, of work in the weight room and the practice field. Of blood, sweat and tears. Of fundraisers. Trying to find time to get in some homework and study for a test - that’s for math and English in addition to the next opponent.

It’s the dream of advancing to the next round. Of reaching the promised land of the BlueCross Bowl. Of winning the championship.

It’s dealing with a bundle of nerves as teams board a bus bound for a place they’ve never been - a school located in the inner city, in the suburbs, so far in the middle of nowhere that in addition to keeping the season alive, you wonder if the bus driver will find his way back out of the hollows on winding two-lane roads with guardrails and steep dropoffs. And all of this is three or four hours from home.

It’s facing a team located three hours away, one you haven’t seen before, that plays a different brand of football than the teams you’ve seen around home all season. You see on film a player who looks good on video, then get on the field and find the defense which stopped the running backs in your region all season is no match for this guy. Or your offense which didn’t even need a punter during the previous 10 games because it could move the ball and score at will suddenly can’t penetrate or get around the brick wall lined up across the line of scrimmage.

It’s battling tooth and nail when suddenly a call you hadn’t seen made all year comes at a critical time. Now, the referees are against us, too. These feelings are real when dealing with officials from an association based in a different part of the state which may emphasize different calls and mechanics from the ones you had at home all year. Holding? Been doing that all year and it was never called. Pass interference? Since when did what I’ve done all year suddenly become illegal?

It’s the exhilaration of making a big play, big block, big tackle, big catch, big kick, big touchdown. It’s the agony and frustration of being on the wrong side of those big plays.

Maybe you’re dominating your opponent and suddenly believing we can compete with anybody. We can go all the way. Or it’s having those dreams dashed, either in a slow blowout or in an abrupt last-second loss which has you bawling on the field like a baby.

And then there are the fans. Used to be you’d listen to the scores on the car radio returning home, or catching the 10 o’clock sports or the newspaper the next morning. Now you can look at your phone and catch the scores in progress. There are the expected blowouts, the tight back-and-forth games. But the best thing is the upset you didn’t see coming (as long as it didn’t happen to your team), the one which leaves your mouth hanging wide open in disbelief.

Then you wonder how the upsets, and the games which went according to script, will affect the matchups next week. Who will we have to play next? At home or on the road?

It’s making travel plans. In a few instances, even motel reservations. Are any charter buses available for those four-hour trips so we won’t have to ride a yellow school bus.

It’s back to the video room, marveling at that linebacker who has five SEC offers, the running back with 2,200 yards and 32 touchdowns, the offensive tackle who looks like Monteagle Mountain.

It’s the playoffs. We did it last night. We’ll do it again next Friday, and the Friday after that and the one after that until the final two in each classification descend on Tennessee Tech for the BlueCross Bowl. I know the bowl is the highlight for many fans, but for me, unless my team is there, I prefer the journey to the destination, just like I prefer the opening two rounds of March Madness to the Final Four the first weekend in April.

It’s the thrill of victory which makes you believe the sky’s the limit (or just relieved to be advancing to next week) and the agony of defeat that feels worse than a death in the family. For a senior with no college offers, the final loss does bring about a grieving process as a stage of life which involved regular weight-lifting sessions and practices and once-a-week games is gone forever, even though the bonds made with your football family will last forever.

It’s the playoffs, baby!!! We love it - well, maybe until we lose.

March Madness, meet Nutty November.