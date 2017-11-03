Saints get first playoff win

The Saints took down the Jackson Christian Eagles, 31-18, led by Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalist Darius Hylick’s 99 yards. Hylick didn’t put up the video game-like numbers he’s used to, but when his team needed him, he delivered.

With six minutes left in the game and the Saints leading by nine, Hylick picked up a key fourth-and-1 to extend the drive and, on the next play, took it 25 yards to the end zone.

“The field was a bit wet after today’s rain,” said Mt. Juliet Christian head coach Dan Davis, “so we made it an issue to keep it on the ground, and Darius did well to handle that. When you have a Mr. Football semifinalist, and hopefully finalist, who isn’t going to gang up on him?”

Both offenses came out slow to begin the game, totaling just 54 yards between both teams in the first quarter. Jackson Christian suffered a few drops in the opening frame that stalled its offense, and Hylick had trouble finding open space. However, on a fourth-and-1 in the second quarter, Saints quarterback Alex Pitman took a sneak up the middle and gained 30 yards, setting up his seven-yard touchdown run on the following play.

“Well for the first playoff game, I think we did decent,” said Davis. “We have a lot of things to clean up. We came out sloppy, and so we had to clean up some things… the biggest thing was we fought and we finished the drill, and we got our first playoff win.”

The Saints don’t get to celebrate for too long before they travel to Davidson Academy on Friday to take on the top-seeded Bears.

“We’ve seen them before when we scrimmaged them,” said Davis. “We’ve seen them, and they’ve seen us. We know what we need to do, and we’re going to go after it.”

Mt. Juliet Christian 31, Jackson Christian 18

Jackson Christian 0 0 6 12—18

Mt. Juliet Christian 0 21 0 10— 31

Second Quarter

MJ—Pitman 4 run (Branim kick), 9:54.

MJ—Graves 7 pass from Pitman (Branim kick), 6:25.

MJ—Collier 15 pass from Pitman (Branim kick), :40.

Third Quarter

JC—Robertson 2 run (run failed), 9:57.

Fourth Quarter

MJ—Hylick 25 run (Branim kick), 5:01.

MJ—Branim 42 FG, 1:25.

JC—Simpson 2 pass from Lewis (pass failed), 8:20.

JC—Bartel 30 pass from Lewis (pass failed), :53.

Team Statistics

MJ JC

Rushes-yards 38-130 31-99

Passing yards 55 122

Comp.-Att. 7-14 12-20

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Mt. Juliet Christian, Hylick 28-99, Pitman 9-41. Jackson Christian, Lewis 11-15, Jackson 1-1, Hearns 12-56, Robertson 7-27.

PASSING—Mt. Juliet Christian, Pitman 7-14-55. Jackson Christian, Lewis 12-20-122.

RECEIVING—Mt. Juliet Christian, Hylick 1-6, Collier 5-42, Graves 1-7. Jackson Christian, Clark 3-42, Robertson 1-10, Bartel 4-57, Simpson 4-21.