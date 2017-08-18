Purple Tigers pitch 40-0 shutout

The Blue Devils maintained possession for much of the first three quarters as Watertown scored on big plays - a 60-yard pass from Braden Cousino to Kaden Seay in the first quarter, a 90-yard quarterback sweep by Cousino in the second and a 45-yard pick-six by Cousino in the third - as the Purple Tigers built a 20-0 lead. Seay scored on a two-point run following the first touchdown.

Watertown blew the game open in the fourth quarter, starting with Cousino’s 10-yard slant pass for a score to Lance Fripp.

Seay then forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and DeAndre Wright converted the takeaway into a 15-yard touchdown on the dive.

Middle linebacker Hayden Dickson then forced another Wilson County fumble which was recovered by defensive end LaQuarius Branson. Wright scored on a 55-yard toss sweep two plays later. Branson’s two-point run finished the scoring.

With the running clock ticking away, Wilson County made a bid to break the shutout against Watertown’s backups. But linebacker Mason Murrell chased down a Blue Devil runner at the Tiger 15-yard line. Time expired with the ball on the 2 as WMS improved to 2-0.

Watertown will celebrate homecoming next Thursday when Southside pays a visit to Robinson Stadium. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the opening kickoff at 6:30.