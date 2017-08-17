Commanders cruise 49-0 in opener

For more photos from the game, click here.

After missing almost all of last season with an injury, Jajuan Foutch lived up to his nickname of Speedy with three touchdowns on just five touches - scoring runs of 41 and 20 yards and a 50-yard punt return as he finished with 112 rushing yards on just four carries.

Justin Seagraves put Friendship on the board with a 37-yard scoring sweep. Foutch’s 41-yard scoring run and punt return made it 21-0 at the first-quarter break.

Braden Reece completed 2 of his 3 passes, one of which was a 29-yard score to Camden Hayslip early in the second period.

An interception by Dorian Champion set up Jaheim Robinson’s 24-yard scoring run. Freshman Bobby Owen capped the scoring with a 62-yard run in the final minutes of the first half as Commander coach John McNeal played his bench in the second half during a running clock.

“We told our guys when we play these kind of games, you play all out,” McNeal said. “We’ll decide when you’re in and when you’re out, and when you’re out, support the younger ones. The younger ones got a lot of playing time, which is good for them. They got an opportunity to play.

“I was proud of the whole group. It was a good first outing. We challenged them to have tempo, have excitement. They kept their head focused.”

Playing a day early, Friendship now has an extra day to heal up before a trip to old rival Trousdale County at 7 p.m. next Friday at the Creekbank (John Kerr Field). The Yellow Jackets will be at Lebanon at 7 p.m. tonight in their opener.

“It’s back to the old rivalry,” McNeal said. “We’re excited. It’s going to be a big game.”

Friendship Christian 49, Lancaster Christian 0

Lancaster Christian 0 0 0 0—0

Friendship Christian 21 28 0 0—49

First quarter

Friendship Christian—Justin Seagraves 37 run (Neill Kane kick), 7:52.

Friendship Christian—Jajuan Foutch 50 punt return (Kane kick), 5:02.

Friendship Christian—Foutch 41 run (Kane kick), 2:15.

Second quarter

Friendship Christian—Camden Hayslip 29 pass from Braden Reece (Kane kick), 10:34.

Friendship Christian—Foutch 20 run (Kane kick), 7:01.

Friendship Christian—Jaheim Robinson 21 run (Kane kick), 5:44.

Friendship Christian—Bobby Owen 62 run (Kane kick), 2:49.

Team statistics

Lancaster Chr. Friendship Chr.

First downs 6 11

—Rush 5 10

—Pass 1 1

—Penalty 0 0

Rushes-yards 40-68 17-291

Passing yards 2 36

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-5-1 2-3-0

Punts-avg. 6-32.2 1-40.0

Penalties-yards 1-5 2-15

Fumbles lost 0 1

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Lancaster Christian: T.J. Robbins 13-7, Elijah Moore 7-18, T.J. Welch 20-43. Friendship Christian: Jajuan Foutch 4-112, Justin Seagraves 2-60, Colt Mahoney 1-16, Jaheim Robinson 2-24, Bobby Owen 1-62, Jack Martin 1-(-2), Drew Porter 4-23, Cabe Wyatt 2-(-4).

PASSING—Lancaster Christian: T.J. Robbins 3-5-1—2. Friendship Christian: Braden Reece 2-3-0—36.

RECEIVING—Lancaster Christian: Braden Richardson 1-1, T.J. Welch 2-1. Friendship Christian: Jackson Eskew 1-5, Camden Hayslip 1-29.

Week 1 games

FRIDAY

Trousdale County at LEBANON

Beech at WILSON CENTRAL

Gordonsville at WATERTOWN

Glencliff at MT. JULIET

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Franklin Grace Christian

All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.