Construction forces alternate traffic route for 2017 Phoenix football

Construction on the school board offices has been delayed, with completion dates pushed back to the end of the calendar year. Vehicles are not allowed on Gulf Avenue past Knoxville Avenue (which was the street to the north entrance to the stadium in the past). Because Gulf Avenue is closed, vehicles cannot loop around to Harding Drive in front of the old school either and Joe Branham Drive from the north (that runs between Harding and East Spring Street) is also closed to traffic.

Fans will be directed (with the help of traffic signs and arrows) to continue east on Tennessee Boulevard, passing Nokes-Lasater Field, across the railroad tracks to Park Avenue. Turn left onto Park Avenue and then left again on Harding to reach the main parking lot on the east side of the stadium.

Vehicles may also proceed east on East Spring Street before turning right onto Park Avenue and then right onto Harding for the main parking area. Again arrows pointing fans to the parking area will be placed at the corner of Tennessee Boulevard and Gulf Avenue, from both directions at Tennessee Boulevard and Park Avenue and then on Park Avenue at Harding Drive.

The link with a full-size map may be printed for easier directions to the stadium. Cumberland will kick off its season Aug. 26 at 1:30 p.m. against Bluefield, the first of five home games this season.