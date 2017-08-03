Watertown wears out Walter J. Baird 44-16 in opener

Cousino’s 45-yard pass to wideout Brady Watts broke an 8-8 tie. Following a fumble recovery by defensive tackle J.C. Butler, Cousino ran 70 yards on an zone-read to the end zone and tacked on a 1-yard scoring sneak for a 30-8 halftime lead.

Slotback Tanner Foster started the scoring with a 6-yard jet sweep. Cousino’s two-point run staked the Purple Tigers to an 8-0 lead.

Baird quickly tied the score on quarterback Brett Bowman’s 60-yard pass to wide receiver Kemontez Logue. The two-point conversion knotted the score going into the second quarter.

Fullback Hayden Dicken and slotback Kaden Seay ran in two-point conversions during the second quarter. Dicken added another two-point run following fullback DeAndre Wright’s 55-yard run in the third quarter.

Seay closed the Watertown scoring with a 45-yard jet sweep for a 44-8 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Jaylen Abston got a late Walter J. Baird score with a 40-yard run. The Blue Devils got the two-point conversion.

Following a week off, the Tigers will play host to Carroll-Oakland (or the Wilson County co-op team with Tuckers Crossroads) at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at historic Robinson Stadium.