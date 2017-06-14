Loveless returns to alma mater as GA

Loveless returns to his alma mater after spending two seasons at Division III Milliken University in Decatur, Ill., working with defensive backs in 2015 and wide receivers in 2016. He served as the team’s video coordinator and assistant recruiting coordinator during his time with the Big Blue.

He developed an All-Conference receiver in Gerald Perry, who posted 60 catches for 828 yards and six touchdowns and led the league in receptions per game (7.0) and receiving yards per game at (99.0) in conference games only last season.

As a player Loveless played in 32 career contests, rushing for 1,520 yards and 24 touchdowns while throwing for 1,774 yards and 15 TDs, splitting time throughout his career with Reed Gurchiek. He led the club in rushing and scoring as a junior and senior, collecting 750 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior and 547 yards and eight TDs as a senior. He played in all 22 games in his final two years at Cumberland.

The Spring Hill native led a huge comeback in his redshirt freshman year, with CU posting 21 fourth-quarter points in a 31-26 victory at West Virginia Tech. Loveless rushed 11 yards for a TD early in the period and hit DeJeay Woods for a 41-yard catch-and-run TD with 1:56 remaining to seal the victory. He finished the contest 13-of-25 passing for 184 yards and one TD also threw for 205 yards on 12-of-21 versus Campbellsville that season.

Loveless rushed for 86 yards and one TD while throwing for another score in an overtime victory at Lindsey Wilson to end his sophomore campaign before becoming a co-starter with Gurchiek his final two years.

Loveless earned his bachelor’s in health and human performance with minors in strength and conditioning and health from Cumberland in 2014.