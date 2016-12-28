Tennessee seniors tackle tradition before Music City Bowl

Many of the seniors were part of Jones' first recruiting class at Tennessee and will play their final game on Friday (TV: ESPN, 3:30 p.m. EST) when the Vols (8-4) take on Nebraska (9-3) in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Tennessee held its final practice on campus Monday afternoon before boarding buses to head to Nashville for the week. The annual tackling dummy tradition this season included each senior's name being announced over the loudspeaker like a boxer before a big fight.

"It's a staple of our football program. You can see how much it means to our players and for them to be able to just have that camaraderie and it's something that is tradition that has been in our program for many years," Jones said. "Our players, in particular our seniors, really look forward to it. As each one is running down to hit the dummy, you kind of stroll back through memory lane, whether it's a recruiting story or how far they've come in this program."

After most of the Tennessee players went home to visit family, the Vols returned to Knoxville to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day together.

The Vols, who will be making their third straight bowl appearance, were able to squeeze in an extra practice at home this year for their preparation because of the proximity of the game.

Tennessee was scheduled to arrive at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville on Monday afternoon. The Vols are staying in the same hotel as Nebraska, which arrived on Sunday night and held practice at Vanderbilt on Monday.

The Opryland Hotel is a four-star resort with 2,882 guest rooms, 85 event rooms, 17 restaurants and nine acres of indoor gardens and cascading waterfalls.

Although Tennessee isn't traveling out of state to play in a bowl game, Jones believes the experience will be just as unique for some.

"We always have a lot of players that are not from this state and to me it's a tremendous opportunity for them to really see what Nashville is all about," Jones said. "A lot of them haven't spent an extended amount of time in Nashville, so it's an opportunity for them to see what the great city it is and everything that accompanies that."

In the wake of players deciding to skip bowl games this season to focus on their NFL futures, the word "meaningless" has been thrown around to describe some bowl games. The Vols don't hold that view.

"Every bowl game is very, very special and all it takes is for you to be without a bowl game and you realize how special it is," Jones said. "And it means so much to your seniors, your football program, but also the overall constant growth and development of your football program as well with these practices and the inordinate amount of reps your young players can get. But also your returning players and your veteran players as well."

After watching the seniors perform the annual tackling dummy tradition, Jones is hoping their final game in a Tennessee uniform ends in a similarly happy fashion.

"Everything is about our seniors, and our seniors are going out the right way. They will remember this game for the rest of their lives," Jones said. "This is the last time that they will play at the University of Tennessee and I told them today, football is different than any other sport and here's why it's different: Once you are done playing the sport, you will never play it again. If you play basketball, you can still play pickup basketball, you can play basketball with your kids. If you play baseball, the same thing. But in football, when you are done playing you will never put the pads on again and that is what makes it a very, very special game."