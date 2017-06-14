Father’s Day deals abound at local eateries

Many stores and restaurants offer discounts and deals to their customers, encouraging them to celebrate their fathers with a gift or meal. Dads are partial to outdoor-themed gifts, and a majority of consumers plan to take their father out to eat, according to Offers.com.

Some Father's Day freebies and deals available in Wilson County include:

• Baskin Robbins – Take $3 off any ice cream cake worth $15 or more.

• Cheddar’s Casual Cafe – Get a free five-piece chicken tenders order with the purchase of an adult entree.

• Chili’s – Share a three-course Father’s Day meal for $10. The meal includes a fresh house salad or tostada chips with salsa, a choice of select entrees and a mini-molten cake.

• Cold Stone Creamery – Order a tall, dark and delicious ice cream cake, which includes layers of moist devil’s food cake, sweat cream ice cream with brownies and chocolate ice cream with Oreo cookies wrapped in fluffy white frosting with a cascading fudge gouache.

• Dairy Queen – Order a cookie dough Blizzard cake with layers of soft-serve vanilla, DQ signature fudge and crunch and cookie dough Blizzard treat topped with cookie dough pieces and cone coating.

• Logan’s Roadhouse – Celebrate with new grilled menu items and double-stacked ice cream pie.

• Longhorn Steakhouse – Enjoy a Father’s Day feast with favorites like the Longhorn porterhouse, seasoned steakhouse wings and fire-grilled corn on the cob.

• Maggie Moo’s – Get $5 off a medium or large cake.

• Marble Slab Creamery – Take $5 off a medium or large cake.

• O’Charley’s – Score two $5 rewards cards with the purchase of a $25 gift card online.

• Papa John’s – Get a free large one-topping pizza when you purchase $25 worth of e-gift cards.

• Ruby Tuesday – Grab two Father’s Day specials, including a Big Daddy Burger for $11.99. The burger includes USDA prime beef with bacon, swiss, cheddar and American cheeses. Also check out ribs, burgers, salad and drink specials, including Knob Creek Bourbon for $7.

• Ryan’s – Enjoy $2 off a regular-priced adult or senior lunch buffet from Monday through Saturday.

• Steak ‘n Shake – Get a free $5 certificate with a $20 purchase in gift cards.

Offers.com has more deals and will update its list daily at offers.com/blog/post/fathers-day-freebies.