Cedar City Bass Anglers

Stephens wins on Center Hill

Staff Reports • Apr 24, 2017 at 5:39 PM

Lebanon’s Ryan Stephens endured heavy rain most of Saturday morning but still won Cedar City Bass Anglers’ second event of the season on Center Hill Lake.

Stephens caught five fish weighing 17.77 pounds focusing on the back of the creeks flipping a jig. Included in that was the second big fish of 4.68 pounds. He won $660.

Last month’s winner, John Graves of Mt. Juliet, was second with 16.1 pounds caught with a spinnerbait down lake to earn $400.

Brandon Saunders of Lebanon was third with with 13.55 pounds caught fishing the back of creeks with spinnerbait. He earned $250, plus $350 in bonus money.

Daniel Johnson of Lebanon was fourth with 13.17 pounds caught on jerk bait on the lower end of the lake to earn $110.

David Couch of Lebanon was fifth with 13.06 pounds caught on mid-lake with crankbait to win $60.

Buster Drennon of Lebanon caught the big fish weighing 5.58 pounds to earn $300.

