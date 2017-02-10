Outdoors notebook

The perch is the second state record set recently. In December a record tilapia was caught in Old Hickory Lake.

A list of all state record fish is included in the Tennessee Fishing Guide, along with information about how to submit a catch for record confirmation.

...

Fishing Expo: The Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo will be held at the State Fairgrounds Feb. 10-12. Hundreds of booths will feature the latest in gear and tackle, and there are daily how-to seminars by area experts.

For details visit the show's website.

...

More gun shows: The recent Bill Goodman Gun & Knife Show at the Wilson County Expo Center sold out all its booths, and the show promoter plans several return engagements.

David Goodman, son of the show's founder, says another show will be held at the Expo Center Feb. 25-26, with others set for March, October, November and December. Goodman believes that as word spreads about the show, turnout will improve, and he is optimistic about its potential in the fast-growing community.

Visit the show's website for times and other information.

...

License expire: Hunting/fishing licenses expire Feb. 28. New licenses can be purchased on-line on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org or at most outdoors outlets.

For a list of license requirements and options visit the Agency website or consult the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

...

Top shot: Kerry Hale posted the top round of 48 at last week's trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club. Wyatt Dixon led the Cedar City Straights with a 45 and John Hess had the top Senior score of 42.

For information about Gun Club activities or the Straights interscholastic team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

...

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Dec.-March: TWRA trout stocking

Feb. 10-12: Boat & Fishing Expo

Feb. 25-26: Bill Goodman Gun Show

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail, squirrel seasons end

Feb. 28: trapping season ends

Feb. 28: hunting/fishing licenses expire

April 1-May 14: turkey season

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.